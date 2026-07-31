Initiative aims to cut smartphone use, redirect time to 'Reading, Arts and Sports'

Paju Mayor Son Bae-chan attended a "phone-free school" declaration ceremony at the Jijihyang multipurpose hall on Thursday, pledging to foster a healthier school culture in which students communicate with one another and think for themselves, free from smartphone dependence.

The ceremony was organized to lay the groundwork for RAS education — a program designed to reduce unnecessary smartphone use during the school day and redirect that time toward reading, arts and sports activities.

About 300 people attended the event, including Mayor Son, Gyeonggi Province Superintendent of Education Ahn Min-seok, Paju Education Support Office Superintendent Jeon Seon-a, National Assembly members Yun Hu-deok and Park Jeong, city council members, school principals and vice principals, parents and students.

Mayor Son joined the superintendent, the education office chief and students in a joint pledge and declaration performance, reaffirming his commitment to creating a learning environment where students reduce smartphone use in the classroom, communicate with each other and focus on their studies.

"Developing the ability to use digital devices properly is important, but the experience of communicating directly with friends and thinking for oneself during school years is a precious asset that nothing can replace," Son said. "The city will work closely with the education support office to actively help build an educational environment that supports the healthy growth of students."

Paju has been steadily pursuing education cooperation projects and school environment improvement initiatives aimed at nurturing future talent, and plans to expand a range of education support policies to ensure students can grow in a safe and healthy learning environment.