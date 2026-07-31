Seoul's Gangdong-gu drew about 200 residents Monday for its "2026 Healthy City Gangdong Special Lecture," held at the district office's main auditorium.

The lecture was organized to raise awareness among residents about the importance of healthy lifestyle habits and to encourage daily practice.

Singer and social activist Shon took the stage as the featured speaker, delivering a talk under the theme "Today's Health, Opening Tomorrow."

Shon shared his routines for consistent exercise and health management, drawing on his experience with a range of social contribution activities — including fundraising campaigns for ALS patients and charity marathons — to speak candidly about the value of healthy living and giving back.

The audience spanned a wide range of ages, with teenagers on summer break joining young adults, middle-aged residents and senior citizens.

Before the main lecture, Shon held an open question-and-answer session with attendees. Residents asked about his personal health routines, exercise habits and outlook on life, and Shon answered each question frankly based on his own experiences, drawing warm responses from the crowd.

"I hope this lecture gave residents a meaningful opportunity to reflect on the importance of healthy living and the value of consistent effort," Gangdong-gu District Mayor Lee Su-hee said. "We will work to strengthen the public health infrastructure and create a health-friendly environment so that every resident can practice healthy habits in their daily lives."

Building on the lecture, the district plans to run a range of health promotion programs and life-stage-tailored health education initiatives to help residents sustain healthy lifestyle habits over the long term.