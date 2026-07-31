Seoul's Jung-gu district said 2,911 apartment units will be built through 39 urban redevelopment projects currently underway in the area.

The supply is expected to ease the housing crunch in the city center.

Jung-gu recently held a roundtable at the grand hall of the Sogong Nuri Center with more than 70 project operators to share the plan. The district said 16 of the 39 designated project sites have broken ground, putting the construction start rate at 41 percent. If the projects proceed as planned, all 2,911 units will be delivered by around 2035.

The meeting was part of the "Urban Renewal Communication Council," a forum the district has convened regularly since 2023. Participants reviewed the current status of downtown renewal projects, discussed key issues and regulatory changes, and exchanged a range of on-site views. The session also provided a detailed look at mixed-use development centered on urban complex projects — covering growth-hub and residential-hub development models and the role of the public sector.

Some project operators expressed concern about the planned UNESCO World Heritage listing of the Hanyangdoseong city wall. The district shared information on how the designation could affect development conditions and discussed the anticipated implications with attendees.

Jung-gu has consistently communicated with project operators to build a sustainable framework for downtown development management. On that foundation, the district has accelerated administrative procedures for individual projects and introduced a "relocate first, develop later" approach in the Yangdong and Supyo districts to reduce conflicts with tenants — creating a cooperative redevelopment model.

The district said it will carefully review the opinions raised at the meeting and provide support to keep downtown renewal projects moving at a faster pace. Issues that can be resolved internally will be addressed promptly, while matters requiring legislative or regulatory changes will be pursued in ongoing consultation with the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

Jung-gu District Mayor Kim Gil-sung said the district would "consistently communicate with redevelopment project sites, work through difficulties together, and provide solid backing through tailored public support for each project so that work can proceed on stable footing."