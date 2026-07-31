29CM, the online lifestyle platform operated by Musinsa, signed an MOU with the Gwangju Biennale Foundation on Friday to expand customer reach for domestic home and lifestyle brands.

The agreement aims to introduce competitive Korean home and lifestyle brands to Gwangju Biennale visitors and offer a new exhibition experience that blends cultural arts with design products.

The two sides will collaborate on running an art shop, developing official merchandise and selling exhibition tickets centered on the 16th Gwangju Biennale. The exhibition runs from Sept. 5 to Nov. 15 under the theme "You Must Change Your Life" and will feature works by 43 artists and collectives.

Starting Sept. 5, when the 16th Gwangju Biennale opens, 29CM will operate an Iguhome art shop and cafe at the venue through Nov. 15. The art shop will carry a range of lifestyle products — stationery, fabric goods, tableware and home decor — from 47 domestic design brands available on Iguhome.

Official merchandise for the 16th Gwangju Biennale will also be on offer. Six Korean design brands — Ssummood Design, Sseuim, Idea Shop, Eolleongtungttang Sanjeom, Piava and Haetal Company — will each produce limited-edition items reflecting their individual brand identities.

Exhibition tickets for the Gwangju Biennale will also be available through 29CM.

"We plan to combine Iguhome's brand curation capabilities with the Gwangju Biennale's cultural and artistic content to present a range of experiences that allow visitors to explore their tastes before and after viewing the exhibition," a 29CM official said.