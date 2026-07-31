Gwanak-gu (district mayor Park Jun-hee) will expand the participation cap and benefit scale of its Gwanaksan Three-Climb Wish Challenge payback event starting in August, following a strong response since the program launched in June.

The event, inspired by the local legend that climbing Gwanaksan three times makes a wish come true, has drawn wide interest from residents and visitors alike. In June, the monthly cap of 200 participants was reached within a week of launch; in July, it was filled in just four days.

In response, the district is increasing its budget and expanding benefits from August onward to meet growing demand and further boost activity in neighborhood commercial districts.

From August through November, the monthly participation cap will double from 200 to 400. The pool of participants eligible for the "completion bonus" — awarded to those who finish all three climbs — will also grow from 300 to 450, allowing more residents and visitors to receive the benefit.

The participation method remains unchanged. Participants visit the summit of Yeonjudae Peak on Gwanaksan or one of the designated photo zones, take a verification photo, and submit a receipt showing a purchase of at least 10,000 won at a small business in Gwanak-gu to receive a 10,000-won Seoul Love Gift Certificate.

Receipts from hypermarkets, franchise-owned outlets and corporate supermarkets (SSM) are not accepted, in keeping with the program's goal of protecting local small businesses.

The four designated verification sites are Yeonjudae summit on Gwanaksan, Starlight Stream (across from Culture Platform S1472), Namhyeon Art Garden and Moraenae Park. To qualify for the completion bonus, participants must include at least one verification at Yeonjudae summit among their three visits.

Participants can access the dedicated webpage by scanning a QR code installed on-site or by searching "Gwanaksan Wish Challenge" online, then submit their photo and receipt. The district uses an AI-based verification system to screen for duplicate or fraudulent applications.

Participation is limited to once per person per month and up to three times over the full program period. Those who complete all three visits receive an additional bonus worth 20,000 won, bringing the maximum benefit per person to 50,000 won.

Alongside this, the district is offering visitors a range of additional perks and injecting energy into neighborhood commerce through a Gwanaksan climb verification discount event, issuance of Gwanak Love Gift Certificates, and installation of a hydrangea garden and photo zones.

"Encouraged by the strong support of residents and visitors, we have expanded the scale of the event," district mayor Park said. "We hope this challenge will establish itself as a win-win program that brings enjoyment to visitors and a boost in sales to local merchants. We will continue to develop distinctive content unique to Gwanak-gu and work to invigorate the local economy and neighborhood commercial districts."