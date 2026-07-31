Mapo-gu has installed cooling fog systems at three parks across the district to help residents enjoy outdoor activities safely and comfortably during the sweltering summer months, district mayor Yoo Dong-gyun announced.

Cooling fog systems work by spraying ultrafine water particles into the air to lower the surrounding temperature. Because the mist is fine enough to avoid soaking clothing or skin, the eco-friendly cooling technology has become widely used in parks and other outdoor spaces.

The district secured 165 million won ($114,000) in city funds to introduce the systems at Guryong Neighborhood Park, Mangwon Children's Park and Boksakot Children's Park.

The first installation went up July 10, when 10 pillar-type cooling fog units were placed along an approximately 100-meter stretch of the walking trail at Guryong Neighborhood Park in Sangam-dong.

The systems were put to immediate use the following day, providing a cool respite for residents who attended the Sangam-dong Tongtong-tong Multong Village Festival on July 11 and helping maintain a comfortable atmosphere at the outdoor event despite the intense heat.

Installations at Mangwon Children's Park and Boksakot Children's Park were completed Friday.

Mangwon Children's Park received six pillar-type units, while the smaller Boksakot Children's Park was fitted with pipe-type cooling fog systems at the park entrance and at two pergola areas.

All systems operate automatically when temperatures reach 25 degrees Celsius or above and humidity falls to 70 percent or below, running on a cycle of three minutes on and one minute off from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., offering a cool retreat for park visitors throughout the summer.

"I hope the cooling fog systems bring a little relief and comfort to residents visiting the parks on hot summer days," district mayor Yoo said. "We will continue working to create pleasant environments so residents can get through the summer safely."