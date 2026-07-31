Seoul's Seongdong-gu, led by District Mayor Yoo Bo-hwa, will keep the Salgoji Water Playground open into the evening through Aug. 30, giving residents a place to cool off during the ongoing heat wave and tropical nights.

Located inside Salgoji Sports Park, the water playground has drawn large crowds since it opened June 20, becoming one of the city's most popular summer destinations.

Evening sessions began July 21, extending the facility's run to 39 days and allowing visitors to beat the heat well after sundown.

Daytime hours run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., while evening sessions operate from 5:30 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. The facility closes every Monday for maintenance and safety inspections.

The playground features a children's and toddler pool, ground-level fountains, rest platforms and changing rooms, and is free for families and children. Some amenities, including the rest platforms and a snack stand, carry a fee.

Lifeguards are stationed at all times, and staff conduct regular facility checks along with water quality and hygiene monitoring to ensure a safe environment for all visitors.

A special cultural performance is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. at the ground-level fountain area, timed to the break between daytime and evening sessions so visitors can enjoy both water play and live entertainment. Magician Choi Gang-bo will perform with doves and a variety of props, and admission is free for all water playground visitors.

"I hope residents will come to Salgoji Water Playground this summer to cool off and make special memories while enjoying cultural performances," District Mayor Yoo said. "We will continue to operate safe facilities and develop diverse cultural programs that reflect the character of each season and space, so that residents can enjoy richer leisure in their everyday lives."