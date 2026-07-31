Jungnang-gu (district mayor Ryu Gyeong-gi) announced that it has officially approved the project implementation plans — including asset disposition plans — for the Myeongmok Station Zone 1 and Zone 2 block housing redevelopment projects, both located within the Moatown pilot project area near 86-3 Myeongmok-dong.

The approval follows procedures under the Special Act on the Improvement of Vacant Houses and Small-Scale Housing, and was finalized after consultations with relevant departments and a public review period.

With the approval in place, the Moatown redevelopment project around Myeongmok Station will now move into the next phase, including preparations for resident relocation.

Under the approved plan, Zone 1 (near 236-6 Myeongmok-dong) and Zone 2 (near 1251-4 Myeongmok-dong) will be developed into a residential complex of up to 37 above-ground floors with a total of 959 units.

The district improved conditions for the project through the Seoul Metropolitan Government's integrated review process, which reflected an upzoning of land-use designations and a floor-area ratio relaxation linked to tenant loss compensation. The changes are expected to allow the Myeongmok Station redevelopment to proceed smoothly.

The complex will include shared community facilities such as a study cafe, book cafe, cultural center, kids cafe, indoor sports facility and a care support center. Plans also call for expanding nearby roads and improving the pedestrian environment.

In addition, the district said it will support related procedures — including tenant loss compensation — to minimize inconvenience to residents during the redevelopment process.

"The approval of the project implementation plan for the Myeongmok Station Zone 1 and Zone 2 block housing redevelopment projects marks another step forward for the Moatown redevelopment around Myeongmok Station," district mayor Ryu said. "We will continue to provide the necessary administrative support so that residents can relocate smoothly and the redevelopment proceeds without a hitch."