The Daegu-North Gyeongsang Textile Industry Federation held a board meeting and extraordinary general assembly on Thursday and elected Son Sang-mo, chairman of Hyundai Hwaseum Co., as its next president.

Son takes the helm as the region's textile and fashion industry faces mounting pressure from soaring raw materials prices driven by the war in the Middle East, a global economic slowdown and uncertain conditions at home and abroad.

"In times of crisis, we must bring together our scattered potential and capabilities into one," Son said. "Through unity and solidarity within the industry, I will lay the groundwork for the regional textile sector to leap forward again."

The federation pursues joint projects and policy initiatives aimed at strengthening the competitiveness of the regional textile and fashion industry and promoting cooperation among its member companies.