North Gyeongsang Province launched its 9th elected-term Special Investment Attraction Committee on Thursday at Hwaebaekdang Hall in the provincial government building in Andong, marking the start of its formal activities.

About 50 people attended the ceremony, including North Gyeongsang Governor Lee Cheol-woo, co-chairmen Lee Hee-beom of the Korea Foundation for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage and Lee Soon-woo, management adviser at Celltrion, along with committee members and civil servants from municipal investment attraction departments.

The event included the presentation of appointment certificates, a briefing on provincial policy issues and the 9th elected-term investment attraction strategy, an explanation of the committee's operating plan, and a discussion on ways to boost investment.

The committee comprises 39 members drawn from business, finance, academia, media and related institutions, and will advise the province on investment attraction policy for the next two years.

The 9th committee has been significantly reinforced with experts from major domestic companies — including Samsung, SK Group and LIG — as well as specialists in advanced industries. It will actively pursue investment in future high-tech sectors such as semiconductors, AI, secondary batteries, biotech and defense.

During the 8th elected term, North Gyeongsang Province attracted 46.5 trillion won ($32.1 billion) in investment and created more than 38,000 jobs.

"We will integrate AI into advanced industries where North Gyeongsang has strengths — steel, semiconductors, secondary batteries and biotech — while leveraging the Daegu-Gyeongbuk New Airport and Yeongil Bay Port as twin gateways," Governor Lee said. "We will also build a one-stop system that takes responsibility for the entire investment process, from regulatory reform to site, administrative and financial support."