The organizing committee for the 2026 Daegu World Masters Athletics Championships held a volunteer launch ceremony Thursday at the auditorium of EXCO's west wing, conducting a final review of preparations across safety, transportation, accommodation, medical services and competition operations, as well as coordination among relevant agencies.

Daegu Mayor Choo Kyung-ho, Daegu City Council Speaker Lim In-hwan, Daegu Superintendent of Education Kang Eun-hee and members of the organizing committee's executive board attended the ceremony alongside the volunteers.

The 975 general and interpretation volunteers — including reserves — were selected through open recruitment and interviews. They will be deployed across six areas: event safety, transportation, side events, the press center, competition support and awards ceremonies.

The championships will run for 13 days from Aug. 22 to Sept. 3 at Daegu Stadium and other venues across the city, drawing more than 11,000 athletes and officials from 106 countries.

The event is an international track-and-field competition centered on recreational athletics, open to anyone 35 or older competing in their respective age groups — a festival for athletics enthusiasts worldwide.

"Through this championship, we will further elevate Daegu's standing as a distinguished international sports city that the world takes notice of," said Choo, who also serves as organizing committee chairman.