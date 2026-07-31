Seongju-gun in North Gyeongsang Province held a working-level planning meeting Wednesday under the festival organizing committee to prepare for the 2026 Gayasan Golden Fields Grasshopper Festival, set to take place this autumn.

At the meeting, participants reviewed last year's festival results and areas for improvement, and began laying out the main programs to be featured this fall.

Attendees also agreed to actively promote and sell high-quality local agricultural products from the clean environment around Gayasan, aiming to offer visitors fresh food while contributing to the local economy.

The festival organizing committee chair said residents' voluntary participation and cooperation are central to the event's success. "Through close communication with the working committee members in the time remaining, we will create a safe and varied festival where visitors can enjoy themselves with peace of mind," the chair said.

The 2026 Gayasan Golden Fields Grasshopper Festival is scheduled to be held over two days, Oct. 3 and 4, in the Suseong-ri area of Suryun-myeon.