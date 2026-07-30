LX Hausys posted a surprise second quarter, with operating profit reaching 54.9 billion won ($37.9 million) — a 329% jump from the same period last year.

According to disclosures filed with the Financial Supervisory Service's DART system on Thursday, the company's second-quarter sales came in at 939.7 billion won, up 14.7% year on year. Compared with the first quarter, sales rose 15.3% and operating profit climbed 19.7%.

Net profit for the period turned positive at 47.1 billion won, reversing a loss. For the first half of the year, cumulative sales reached 1.75 trillion won, up 9.6% from a year earlier, while operating profit surged 407.5% to 100.8 billion won.

The company said the improvement was driven by stronger domestic business-to-consumer sales and growth in overseas operations during the first half. It added that cost-reduction efforts and certain one-time items — including US tariff refunds — also contributed to the results.

LX Hausys plans to focus on defending profitability in the second half. The company cited continued uncertainty in the domestic housing market, as well as the potential for greater volatility in raw material prices and maritime freight rates stemming from the Middle East war.

"We plan to strengthen our 'Discovery of Taste' marketing centered on eco-friendly green products and our flagship showroom, LX Z:IN Flagship, to expand B2C sales, accelerate overseas business growth and focus on protecting profitability," a company official said.