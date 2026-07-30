Gangnam Ingang, the public online education platform operated by Gangnam-gu, officially launched Wednesday a high school equivalency exam prep book series titled "Geomdangssi Manjeom Class" (Perfect Score Class), co-developed with Ibkimyoung.

The publication marks the first tangible result of an MOU Gangnam-gu and Ibkimyoung signed in March. The collaboration combines the public platform's course-management experience with the private publisher's editorial expertise, linking planning, writing and lecture production into a single integrated learning model for GED candidates.

The number of high school equivalency exam applicants in Seoul has grown consistently, rising from 6,916 in 2022 to 7,847 in 2025. The share of applicants aged 19 or younger also expanded, from 66.1 percent in 2021 to 75 percent in 2024. As more young people outside the formal school system prepare for the exam, demand has grown for structured learning content that tightly links lectures and study materials.

Until now, Gangnam Ingang's GED courses were built around commercially available textbooks. Because most of those books were designed for self-study candidates, their chapter structure and learning sequence did not always align with the lecture content, forcing students to seek out supplementary materials or reorganize information on their own.

To address this, the district introduced an integrated learning structure in which the textbook and lectures are designed together from the outset. Gangnam Ingang oversaw the overall planning and learning framework, while Ibkimyoung handled production, editing and retail distribution. Instructors for each subject participated directly in writing the books, ensuring the actual flow of their lectures is reflected in the text.

The series covers the six subjects required for the high school equivalency exam — Korean, mathematics, English, social studies, science and Korean history. Each book walks students through core concepts and problem-solving in stages, allowing for systematic study without additional supplementary materials. The books are available at major online and offline bookstores nationwide.

Starting in August, Gangnam Ingang will roll out a series of 2027 GED prep courses linked to the new books. The courses will be open to full members, while those exempt from membership fees — including out-of-school youth — may access them free of charge. Special lectures explaining past exam questions included in the books will be available free to all users regardless of membership status.

"Learning opportunities should be open to everyone," Gangnam-gu District Mayor Kim Hyeon-gi said. "We will continue to provide high-quality content so that young people and exam candidates preparing for the GED can receive a strong education without financial burden."