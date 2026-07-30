Jin Kyo-hoon, the district mayor of Seoul's Gangseo-gu, joined a bread-baking charity event Thursday at the Korean Red Cross Disaster Safety Center, taking part in the community outreach effort.

The event, organized by the Korean Red Cross Volunteer Association's Gangseo-gu chapter under President Kim Jeong-ae, was held to foster a warmer, more inclusive local community.

Jin worked alongside more than 20 Red Cross volunteers through every step of the process — mixing dough, baking and packaging the finished loaves.

The nutritional bread, packed with walnuts, pecans, blueberries and other nuts, is set to be delivered to 40 vulnerable households in the district, including people with disabilities and elderly residents living alone.

"It was a meaningful time to reflect on the spirit of sharing, baking bread together with the members," Jin said. "Though it is just a small loaf, I hope it carries warmth to neighbors in need." He added that the district would continue to look after residents at risk of being left behind.