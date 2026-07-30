Nowon-gu District Mayor Seo Jun-oh visited the scene of a street tree collapse Thursday afternoon along Dongil-ro near Madeu Station to assess the situation and discuss response measures.

The falling tree damaged one vehicle and severed some power lines, though no injuries were reported. Authorities determined that internal decay not visible to the naked eye had caused the aging tree to fall. The district, working alongside police, fire department personnel and Korea Electric Power Corporation, cleared debris and controlled the surrounding area to prevent secondary accidents.

Seo learned of the incident through the district's "Safety Alert" notification service and immediately went to the scene, where he met with relevant agencies and district departments to discuss response measures and ways to prevent similar accidents. The district said it plans to conduct a comprehensive inspection of street trees and other residential-area vegetation, assessing their growth conditions and risk levels. Seo also briefed nearby merchants on how the accident occurred and outlined the district's follow-up plans to reassure them.

"Safety is the foundation and top priority of all administration, so we will maintain constant readiness to ensure that prevention and rapid response systems operate without gaps," Seo said. "We will inspect and manage everyday facilities — including residential trees and road fixtures — more thoroughly so that they never pose a threat to residents' safety."