Mapo-gu District Mayor Yoo Dong-kyun joined acting Korean National Police Agency chief Yoo Jae-sung on Thursday afternoon for an on-site inspection of traffic safety conditions for elderly pedestrians near the Yonggang Senior Welfare Center.

The inspection focused on safety facilities and pedestrian environments within senior protection zones, with the aim of preventing traffic accidents involving older residents. The area around the Yonggang Senior Welfare Center — a facility heavily used by elderly residents — is one of seven designated senior protection zones in Mapo-gu.

The two officials received a briefing on the current state of the senior protection zones before walking through key pedestrian stretches, including crosswalks, to assess conditions firsthand.

At a meeting held after the inspection, the acting police chief said traffic fatalities among elderly people are rising and called on police, local governments and other relevant agencies to work closely together to improve pedestrian safety for seniors.

"While school zones for children are backed by legal regulations, senior protection zones lack sufficient institutional support," District Mayor Yoo said. "We will build a close cooperation framework — including a traffic safety working-level agreement with the Mapo Police Station — and do our utmost to make this a model district where elderly residents can walk with confidence."