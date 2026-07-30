Jessica, who left the K-pop group Girls' Generation, is set to take the stage in South Korea for the first time in years.

Coupang Play unveiled the performance lineup for the 2026 Infinite Challenge Run in Gyeongju on Thursday.

The lineup centers on artists who appeared on the "Mudo Music Festival," a segment of MBC's beloved variety program "Infinite Challenge."

Park Myung-su and Jessica drew particular attention after being named to the lineup. The pair scored a major hit with the song "Naengmyeon" ("cold noodles") at the 2009 Olympic Expressway Duet Song Festival and plan to perform it together for the first time in 17 years. Jessica's return has come as a surprise given that she has largely stayed away from domestic activities since leaving Girls' Generation in 2014, focusing instead on the Chinese market.

Other artists who appeared on the "Mudo Music Festival" are also set to perform, including Skull & Haha, Zion.T, Yoon Mirae & Tiger JK, and Lee Juck.

"Infinite Challenge Run" is a multi-entertainment festival combining a marathon, variety show elements and live performances set within the "Infinite Challenge" universe.

The race departs from Gyeongju Citizens' Stadium at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 19, pitting a "Pojol" team guarding treasure against a "Dojeok" team trying to steal it in a timed competition.

The event reimagines the classic "cops and robbers" chase in a historical setting and is expected to evoke nostalgia among longtime fans by calling to mind "Gyeongju Treasure Hunt," one of the program's most celebrated episodes.

Park Myung-su, Jung Jun-ha, Haha and Kwanghee will join the Gyeongju race after participating in the Seoul Sangam event in June. Jung Jun-ha — who has completed every previous showing of "Infinite Challenge Run" — will also take on the half-course distance, which makes its debut at this event.

Ticket reservations open Thursday on the Coupang Play mobile app. Early booking for "Sports S" subscribers begins at 7 p.m., followed by general ticketing for Wow members and Sports Pass holders at 9 p.m. Further details are available on the Coupang Play official website.