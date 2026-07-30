The government drew a line Thursday over the ratification of an International Labour Organization convention on platform work, saying it does not require delivery platforms to disclose their job-assignment algorithms.

The core of the convention, officials said, is ensuring that platform workers are informed about how algorithms affecting their working conditions operate and that they have the right to human review when needed.

The Ministry of Employment and Labor issued a clarification Thursday, saying the ILO platform convention "stipulates explanation and review of algorithms related to working conditions — it does not require the disclosure of the algorithms themselves."

The statement came after some media outlets reported that the government was pursuing ratification of the ILO platform convention in a way that would mandate delivery platform operators to make their job-assignment algorithms public.

The ministry said the ILO platform convention, adopted June 12, requires that workers be informed of the fact that algorithms are being used in work-related decision-making and of the extent to which those algorithms affect their working conditions.

It added that the convention only provides that, when a significant decision adversely affecting working conditions is made, a platform worker may request a written explanation and reconsideration through appropriate human intervention — and that it does not require platform operators to disclose the algorithms themselves.

The government said it is reviewing how to apply the convention to the platform labor sector in light of the AI Basic Act already in force domestically, which covers notification of AI use, explanation of key criteria and principles, and human oversight of AI systems.

"We are currently at the stage of reviewing whether domestic laws and regulations need to be revised," the ministry said. "No specific regulatory details or implementation schedule have been decided yet."