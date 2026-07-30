"Spider-Man: Brand New Day," which follows the web-slinger's transformation into a new hero, surpassed 1 million admissions on its second day in theaters — the fastest any film has reached that milestone this year.

According to the Korean Film Council's integrated ticketing system, the film had drawn a cumulative audience of 1,001,040 as of 2:25 p.m. Thursday, its second day of release.

The pace matches that of "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018), which went on to attract 11.23 million admissions, and "The Roundup: Punishment" (2024), which crossed the 10-million-admission mark.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day," which opened Wednesday, has already logged more than 750,000 advance ticket sales, signaling strong box-office momentum. Its advance booking rate stands at 68 percent.

A follow-up to "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (2021), the film centers on Peter Parker (Tom Holland) — forgotten by everyone he once knew — as he reinvents himself as a brand-new Spider-Man.

The blockbuster follows his journey to protect those he loves while confronting a mysterious new enemy and grappling with an uncontrollable power triggered by a DNA mutation. It is also screening in special formats including ScreenX and IMAX.