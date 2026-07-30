A woman in her 30s is considering divorce after discovering her husband had been sending large sums each month to a female internet broadcaster and had met her alone in a hotel room.

The woman, identified only as A, appeared Thursday on YTN Radio's "Jo In-seop's Legal Consultation," describing herself as part of a DINK (dual income, no kids) couple eight years into their marriage.

A said she and her husband had agreed not to have children and had enjoyed a peaceful married life — working and traveling together — until she recently learned he had been donating large amounts every month to a female internet broadcaster.

She then confirmed that he had used a dining voucher offered to high-tier donors to book a hotel room in the middle of the day and meet the broadcaster alone. "I confronted him right away, but he was completely unapologetic — he said it was no different from a fan supporting an idol, that they just had a meal together," she said.

"How can a married man donating large sums to another woman and meeting her in a hotel be called simple fan support?" A said, adding that she was seriously considering divorce.

Her biggest concern, however, is the division of assets.

She said roughly 80 percent of the couple's assets are in her name — mostly an apartment and savings she had accumulated before the marriage and through income from running an online shopping business.

She also said she feared her husband might still claim a share of her assets by arguing he had contributed to the marriage, even though the breakdown was his fault. She asked what steps she should take first if she decides to proceed with a divorce.

Attorney Park Seon-a said the husband's conduct could legally constitute "marital misconduct," but that the donations to the female broadcaster alone would likely not be enough to establish it.

"Marital misconduct as recognized by the court is not limited to sexual relations — it encompasses any conduct that violates the duty of fidelity as a spouse," Park said. "If hotel booking and payment records, entry logs, messenger conversations, and the scale and continuity of the donations are presented together, there is a possibility it could be recognized as misconduct."

On consolation damages, Park added that while typical adultery cases result in awards of 10 million to 30 million won ($20,700), a higher amount could be sought if the degree of marital breakdown — including large financial donations and a hotel rendezvous — is found to be severe.

On asset division, Park said that while fault and asset division are in principle treated separately, the fact that marital assets were used for an affair could be assessed as a lack of good faith in building those assets, and could factor into how contribution and division ratios are determined.

Park also said that once divorce proceedings begin, A could apply for a court order requiring the submission of financial transaction records to obtain details of her husband's bank transfers and hotel payments.

Park advised that for DINK couples without children, economic contribution and the ability to manage assets are central to asset division, and that compiling and submitting detailed records of income management, savings and investment, and household expense contributions would work in A's favor.