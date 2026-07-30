China's Commerce Ministry fired back Thursday after the United States moved to ban imports of advanced robots and power inverters from China and other foreign sources, calling the measure "a typical case of market distortion and unilateral bullying."

A ministry spokesperson said the Federal Communications Commission's decision to add new models of advanced robots and inverters to its import ban list was "a measure that pays lip service to non-discrimination while in practice targeting and suppressing Chinese companies and products."

The spokesperson said the US "has continued to roll out and expand restrictive measures despite repeated negotiations by China," adding that the actions "seriously undermine China's legitimate trade interests, damage the stability of China-US economic and trade relations, and disrupt the stability of global industrial and supply chains."

The ministry also criticized Washington for stretching the concept of national security to block ordinary commercial activity. The spokesperson said "robots and inverters are normal goods in international trade, and countries including the United States benefit from that trade," adding that "the US is invoking national security to mobilize administrative power and artificially interfere in normal commercial transactions between companies."

The spokesperson went on to say China "urges the immediate withdrawal of the relevant measures," warning that "if the US insists on its wrongful actions, China will take resolute countermeasures to defend its legitimate rights and interests."

The FCC announced Tuesday that it would ban imports of new models of foreign-made robots and inverters to protect national security and critical infrastructure. On the robot ban, the commission said "data collected by advanced robotic devices could be exploited by malicious actors to surveil Americans, enhance the capabilities of foreign intelligence services, or remotely hijack the robots."

The FCC said grid-connected power inverters also posed risks, as foreign companies could remotely shut down inverters connected to power grids and data centers, collect or exfiltrate data, and exploit the devices for cyberattacks.