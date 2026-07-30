Kim Tae-eun, a youth member of the Damyang-gun Out-of-School Youth Support Center (director Son Eun-a), took first place in the junior division special award at an international bandoneon competition held recently in Argentina.

Kim impressed judges with his delicate expression and steady command of the bandoneon's distinctive sound. The achievement carried added significance given that it came in Argentina, the birthplace of both tango and the bandoneon.

The competition was jointly organized and sponsored by the Fundación Internacional de Tango Argentino, MAPABE, Taller Galván and Fuelles del Sur.

Kim has been consistently building his performance experience through concerts and cultural arts activities across Gwangju and South Jeolla Province.

"I am grateful to everyone who encouraged me to keep playing music even through difficult moments," Kim said. "I hope to become a performer who moves many people through the bandoneon."

Son Eun-a, director of the Damyang-gun Out-of-School Youth Support Center, congratulated Kim on the achievement. "I sincerely congratulate Kim Tae-eun on earning this remarkable result on the world stage through his own talent and hard work," she said. "We will continue to provide the support that out-of-school youth need to believe in their potential and pursue their dreams."