Hanwha Asset Management has tapped Im Dong-jun, head of its strategic business unit, as its next CEO, signaling a push to expand global operations and sharpen its alternative investment capabilities.

Hanwha Group announced Thursday a round of senior executive promotions and CEO designations at several affiliates. The personnel changes take effect Aug. 1, with Im set to be formally appointed CEO of Hanwha Asset Management following shareholder and board approval. Im, a global business specialist, previously led the company's Americas unit before taking on his current role heading the strategic business unit.

The appointment is part of a broader leadership reshuffle at Hanwha Group, which also announced promotions for the three sons of Chairman Kim Seung-youn. Kim Dong-kwan, the eldest, was elevated to senior vice chairman; Kim Dong-won, president of Hanwha Life and the second son, was promoted to vice chairman; and Kim Dong-sun, executive vice president of Hanwha Vision and the youngest, was promoted to president.

Alongside this, the group designated professional managers as CEOs at five affiliates — Hanwha Asset Management, Hanwha Aerospace, Hanwha Systems, Hanwha Impact and Hanwha Semitech — reinforcing a structure of accountable management.

Hanwha Asset Management has been expanding its ETF business since rebranding the product line under the PLUS label in 2024. Net assets in its PLUS ETF lineup surpassed 10 trillion won ($6.9 billion) in February, and the company is diversifying its business portfolio with ETFs and alternative investments as its two core pillars.