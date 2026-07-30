Doosan Engineering & Construction, in a consortium with Ssangyong E&C, will launch pre-sales in August for Doosan Weve the Zenith Bucheon, a residential complex to be built at 88-39 Sosabondong, Sosa-gu, Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province.

The complex is being developed through the Sosabon District 1-1 redevelopment project. Rising up to 49 floors across seven buildings, it will comprise 2,008 units in total — 1,728 apartments and 280 officetels.

Of these, 1,419 units will be available for general pre-sale: 1,158 apartments with exclusive use areas of 59, 74 and 84 square meters, and 261 officetels of 39 and 45 square meters. The apartment breakdown by type is 321 units of the 59㎡A type, 170 units of 59㎡B, 156 units of 74㎡A, 160 units of 74㎡B, 105 units of 84㎡A and 246 units of 84㎡B. The officetels consist of 136 units of the 39㎡ type and 125 units of the 45㎡ type.

Doosan Weve the Zenith Bucheon is regarded as a development that checks all the key boxes for real estate value — transportation links, lifestyle and education infrastructure, product quality and development upside.

The complex sits within walking distance of Sosa Station, served by both Seoul Metropolitan Subway Line 1 and the West Coast Line, making it a double transit-oriented location. Via the West Coast Line, Gimpo Airport Station is reachable in about 12 minutes. Line 1 connects to Sindorim Station in roughly 18 minutes and Yongsan Station in about 30 minutes, offering solid commuting access to southwestern Seoul and the city center.

The complex also stands to benefit from planned expansions to the wider rail network. Bucheon Sports Complex Station, connected to Sosa Station via the West Coast Line, is slated to receive a stop on the GTX-B line, and Bucheon city is pursuing a KTX-Eum stop at Sosa Station.

The Sosa Station commercial district and Bucheon Free Market are within walking distance, while large shopping destinations — including Starfield City Bucheon, Lotte Department Store's Jungdong branch and Hyundai Department Store's Jungdong branch — are about 10 minutes away by vehicle. Medical facilities such as Bucheon Sejong Hospital and Catholic University of Korea Bucheon St. Mary's Hospital are nearby, as are numerous middle and high schools including Buwon Elementary School, Somyeong Girls' Middle School, Wonmi Middle School, Bucheon Nam Middle School, Bugok Middle School, Bucheon High School, Wonmi High School and Gyenam High School.

The Jungdong hagwon district, one of the area's leading private-education hubs, is about 15 minutes away by vehicle. Green spaces and leisure facilities — Seongjusan, Wonmisan and Bucheon Sports Park — are also close by. The complex will feature a range of community amenities including a fitness center, a group exercise room, an indoor golf practice range, a small library and a mothers' lounge.

Redevelopment and new supply projects continue to reshape the area around Sosa Station, where a new residential belt of roughly 7,000 units is taking shape.

"As rising purchase prices and jeonse and monthly rent in Seoul converge with shrinking move-in supply across the greater metropolitan area, end-users are shifting their attention to large-scale new complexes that offer Seoul accessibility and the scarcity value of new construction," a pre-sales official said. "As the Sosa Station area is reorganized into a new residential town, Doosan Weve the Zenith Bucheon is expected to establish itself as the defining complex of the local residential market, combining scale, location and symbolic significance."

Meanwhile, Doosan Engineering & Construction posted consolidated first-quarter sales of 359.4 billion won ($248 million) this year, with operating profit of 29.9 billion won and net profit for the period of 22 billion won.