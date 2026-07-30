Amorepacific Group said Thursday its second-quarter consolidated operating profit rose 53.3% year on year to 122.8 billion won ($84.7 million). Sales for the same period climbed 14.6% to 1.25 trillion won, with the group recording growth in both revenue and profitability.

Domestic operations posted broad-based growth across all categories, including luxury, derma and hair care. Sulwhasoo and Hera further cemented their positions as the top brands in the domestic luxury skin care and luxury makeup markets, respectively. Derma brands Aestura and Illiyoon sustained high growth, strengthening the group's leadership in the derma category. Laneige, Mamonde, Mise en Scene, Labeau H and Osulloc also grew steadily on the strength of flagship and new product performance. Online and multi-brand shop channels were particularly strong, posting double-digit growth and driving the domestic business forward.

Overseas operations also maintained solid momentum, with both online and offline channels growing across all key global markets, including the Americas, EMEA and Japan. Strong performances at major global platform events — particularly Amazon Prime Day in the United States and Europe — supported sales growth. Cosrx ranked No. 1 in the beauty category on Amazon in Germany and the United Kingdom, while in Japan it was named the top brand in the first-half rankings of the Qoo10 Japan Mega Beauty Awards 2026.

Profitability metrics also improved. Amorepacific achieved an operating profit margin of around 10 percent in its domestic business, while the overseas segment posted double-digit operating profit margins for the second consecutive quarter. The group said it had simultaneously achieved sales growth and improved profitability, further reinforcing its global growth structure built on a multi-brand, multi-channel foundation.

Core subsidiary Amorepacific recorded second-quarter operating profit of 117.3 billion won and sales of 1.16 trillion won, up 59 percent and 17 percent, respectively, from a year earlier. Domestically, strengthened leadership in online and multi-brand shop channels and the expansion of cross-border business drove the improvement. Overseas, high growth across key regions — the Americas, EMEA and Japan — and a more diversified brand portfolio lifted earnings.

In the domestic business, second-quarter operating profit and sales rose 48 percent and 10 percent, respectively, further consolidating a stable growth base. Overseas, sales grew 28 percent and operating profit surged 99 percent as the group expanded its global footprint, with the Americas and EMEA markets leading the gains.

Beauty brand subsidiaries — including Innisfree, Etude, Espoir and Amos Professional — saw sales and operating profit fall 13 percent and 51 percent, respectively, reflecting the impact of retail channel restructuring. Other affiliates, including Osulloc, posted an 18 percent increase in sales and swung to an operating profit. Osulloc in particular sustained solid growth, driven by strong online gift set sales and expanded revenue from the Jeju Tea Museum's matcha station and matcha noodle bar.