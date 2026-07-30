Netmarble is setting its sights on the Japanese market with Tokyo Game Show 2026 as its launchpad, unveiling three new titles tailored to Japanese players — ranging from adaptations of locally popular source intellectual properties to an original IP targeting subculture audiences.

Netmarble announced Thursday that it will showcase three new titles at Tokyo Game Show, scheduled for September. The games are the tag-swap battle role-playing game (RPG) "Shangri-La Frontier: Seven Strongest Species," the roguelite action RPG "Solo Leveling: Karma," and the romance-and-bonding subculture collection RPG "Pearl in Blue." The company's strategy is to capture Japanese players by leveraging the distinct strengths of each title — source IP recognition, action gameplay and character bonding, respectively.

"Shangri-La Frontier: Seven Strongest Species" is a tag-swap battle RPG based on the web novel of the same name, which has accumulated 1 billion views and sold more than 17 million copies of its comics.

The game is designed for one-handed controls and features strategic combat that targets enemy weak points. Players can swap characters mid-battle, build decks and take on various fights from the original story.

Netmarble said it focused on faithfully recreating the source material's world, characters and key scenes. A playable demo will be available at Tokyo Game Show, letting visitors experience the tag-swap battle system and the appeal of the original work. The company will also hold stage programs to introduce the game.

Netmarble plans to use the launch of "Shangri-La Frontier: Seven Strongest Species" as a springboard for a full-scale push into Japan, expecting the title's established fanbase in the country to give it a head start in name recognition.

"Solo Leveling: Karma" is a roguelite action RPG Netmarble is developing for mobile and PC platforms. Based on the globally popular "Solo Leveling" anime, the game tells a new story covering 27 years of a lord's war — a period left unexplored in the original.

Netmarble highlighted the game's tactile action controls and varied combat styles that change depending on weapon and blessing combinations. Players can mix new weapons and abilities through repeated runs, approaching each battle differently every time.

At Tokyo Game Show, Netmarble plans to release a playable demo set against the backdrop of dimensional rifts, letting visitors experience the growth and combination mechanics that define the roguelite genre.

Netmarble said "Solo Leveling" has also built a strong fandom in Japan, and it intends to draw Japanese action RPG players with the game's original combat system and new narrative.

Also making its public debut at Tokyo Game Show is "Pearl in Blue," an original IP from Netmarble. It is a romance-and-bonding subculture collection RPG centered on emotional connections with characters.

"Pearl in Blue" goes beyond simply collecting characters and deploying them in battle, making the relationships and emotional changes between the player and characters its central content. Players can interact with a diverse cast to uncover each character's personality and story.

At Tokyo Game Show, Netmarble plans to set up not only a playable demo but also an exhibition space where visitors can experience the game's atmosphere and character appeal.

"We plan to run differentiated programs — including demos, stage events and hands-on booths — tailored to the genre and IP characteristics of each title," a Netmarble official said. "Rather than simply putting new games on display, we want players to experience the core fun of each game firsthand, so we can build a local fandom early on."