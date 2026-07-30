Gangwon Province has selected Cheongtaesan and Taegisan in Hoengseong as its geology and ecology destination of the month for August.

Since January 2025, Gangwon Province has designated one site each month as its geology and ecology destination to highlight the quality and distinctiveness of the province's natural ecological resources and to promote those sites.

The pristine forest ecosystem stretching across Cheongtaesan (1,194 meters) and Taegisan (1,261 meters) is a nationally designated eco-tourism area where scenic natural landscapes across all four seasons blend with the country's largest wind power complex.

Rated Grade 1 on the national ecological map, the mountains preserve diverse forest vegetation including Korean yew groves, dwarf bamboo and ash trees, and harbor 15 species of endangered wildlife — among them the Eurasian otter (critically endangered, Class I), Siberian flying squirrel and lady's slipper orchid — making the area a repository of biodiversity.

In recognition of this ecological value and its sustainable eco-tourism infrastructure, Gangwon Province designated Cheongtaesan and Taegisan a national eco-tourism area in 2023.

Legend holds that Taegi, said to be the last king of Jinhan — one of the three confederacies of the pre-Three Kingdoms period alongside Mahan and Byeonhan — retreated to the area now known as Taegisan after a defeat against Silla forces, built a fortress there and fought to the last. Related historical sites and place names bearing the king's name, including Taegisanseong Fortress, survive to this day.

Visitors can walk a variety of themed trails along the national ecological trail through Cheongtaesan and Taegisan, experiencing firsthand where pristine nature, renewable energy and historical culture converge.

The trail network comprises four courses — the Clean Experience Trail, the Taegi King Legend Trail, the Naksu Valley Trail and the Royal Azalea Trail — taking in key attractions including the wind power complex, the summit of Taegisan and the Naksu observation deck.

Nearby attractions include the National Hoengseong Forest Welfare Center, the National Cheongtaesan Natural Recreation Forest and the Hoengseong Lake Trail, offering opportunities to combine forest recreation with ecological experiences. The Dunnae Highland Tomato Festival will also be held Aug. 14-16.