Gwangjin-gu has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Seoul Gwangjin Post Office and the Korea Post Public Benefit Foundation to ensure stable banchan delivery and regular welfare checks for vulnerable elderly residents.

The three parties signed the MOU on Wednesday, agreeing to use the postal delivery network and corporate social responsibility activities to build a community care system that reaches vulnerable seniors with banchan year-round — including during extreme summer heat and winter cold — while also checking on their wellbeing.

Gwangjin-gu District Mayor Kim Kyung-ho, Seoul Gwangjin Post Office director Seo Jeong-geon and Korea Post Public Benefit Foundation chairman Kim Hong-jae attended the signing ceremony along with other officials, sharing the project's direction and reaffirming their commitment to cooperation.

Gwangjin-gu has operated the "Seoul Bapsang" program since last year to prevent food insecurity among vulnerable elderly residents and support healthy eating. The program currently provides banchan to 270 seniors, with participants in senior employment programs making home deliveries.

During summer heat waves and winter cold snaps, outdoor activity for those senior workers is restricted, so the district will use the Seoul Gwangjin Post Office's delivery network to serve 100 households among the program's recipients during those periods.

Under the MOU, Seoul Gwangjin Post Office letter carriers will deliver banchan prepared and packaged by the contracted "Seoul Bapsang" vendor to each household during extreme heat and cold seasons. The Korea Post Public Benefit Foundation will cover the operational costs. Carriers will also check on seniors' health and living conditions during deliveries and coordinate with welfare services if any signs of concern are detected.

The district expects the agreement to enable stable banchan delivery regardless of season. The postal network's extensive reach will also strengthen the community care safety net through regular welfare checks on vulnerable seniors.

"I am grateful to the Seoul Gwangjin Post Office and the Korea Post Public Benefit Foundation for joining us in caring for vulnerable members of our community," district mayor Kim said. "By linking the postal network's extensive delivery reach with Gwangjin-gu's welfare services, we will build an even more comprehensive integrated care system so that no resident is left behind."