Posco E&C announced Thursday that it will open the show home for The Sharp Tricent, a residential complex being developed in Munhyeon-dong, Nam-gu, Busan, on Friday, marking the formal launch of pre-sales.

The complex will comprise six buildings ranging from four below-ground floors to a maximum of 35 above-ground floors, offering 803 units with exclusive areas between 59 and 84 square meters. Of these, 156 units will be available through general pre-sale.

All units feature a four-bay flat-slab layout, and the complex offers only small-to-mid-sized floor plans, which tend to be in high demand. The general pre-sale breakdown by type is 69 units at 59 square meters, 40 units at 75 square meters and 47 units at 84 square meters.

The Sharp Tricent sits within the transit-oriented area of Jigeogol Station on Busan Metro Line 2. Residents will have easy access to major city centers such as Centum City and Haeundae — as well as destinations outside the city — via nearby Suyeong-ro, Beonyeong-ro and the Dongseo Elevated Expressway.

All units are oriented primarily toward the south to maximize sunlight and views, and the four-bay flat-slab design ensures strong natural light and ventilation. Every unit type includes a walk-in closet and utility room for ample storage, while units of 75 square meters and above come with an alpha room that residents can configure to suit their lifestyle.

The complex will also offer a range of community facilities, including a fitness center, a group exercise room, an indoor golf practice range and a sauna. Family-oriented amenities will include a shared childcare center, a daycare facility and a communal parenting space.

"With move-in rights prices at Daeyeon DIL continuing to rise, there has been sustained interest from end-users in this product, which offers the four-bay flat-slab layout that buyers prefer across all unit types," a Posco E&C pre-sales official said.

To qualify for first-priority apartment subscription, applicants must be at least 19 years old, reside in Busan, South Gyeongsang Province or Ulsan, and hold a housing subscription account opened at least six months before the recruitment announcement date of June 24. They must also meet the deposit requirements by region and unit size.

Both single-home and multi-home owners are eligible for first-priority subscription. Ownership status does not affect eligibility, no resale-win restrictions apply, and the resale restriction period is six months.

The subscription schedule opens with special supply on Monday, followed by first-priority subscriptions on Tuesday and second-priority on Wednesday. Winning applicants will be announced Aug. 11, and formal contracts will be signed over three days from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26 at The Sharp Tricent show home.

The Sharp Tricent show home is located in Suyeong-dong, Suyeong-gu, Busan.