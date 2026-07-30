Padu CEO Nam Yi-hyun and President Lee Ji-hyo will deliver a keynote address at the global memory and storage technology exhibition FMS 2026, to be held in Santa Clara, California, from Aug. 4 to 6, on the theme "The Future of AI Storage: From Silicon Innovation to Hyperscale Efficiency."

FMS is the single largest event in the SSD industry, covering NAND flash memory and related fields. Marking its 20th anniversary this year, the event is expected to draw more than 1,500 organizations and over 100 companies.

According to Padu on Thursday, Ross Stenfort, a senior engineer at SanDisk, will join the keynote. Padu's executives plan to share their vision for developing core storage system technologies to meet surging AI infrastructure demand, as well as progress on sixth-generation solid-state drive (SSD) development.

They will particularly highlight the practical advantages, in hyperscale environments, of a design approach that simultaneously achieves throughput, latency and power efficiency.

Stenfort will examine how high-capacity NAND flash and real-time storage observability technology — developed in response to the rapidly shifting demands of AI data centers over the past two years — are driving innovation in the flash storage market.

Padu will also set up a large booth at FMS and unveil its sixth-generation SSD for the first time. The company will also showcase a sixth-generation controller, a fifth-generation controller, an AI storage server, a power solution and a liquid cooling system, along with new business models.

The company plans to strengthen existing partnerships and pursue new customers through on-site meetings with local customers and partners.

"We will continue our current growth trajectory by meeting the needs of big tech and hyperscaler customers amid surging infrastructure demand, backed by a product portfolio tailored to AI data centers — including sixth- and fifth-generation SSD controllers and power solutions," Nam said.