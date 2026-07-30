Russia launched a ballistic missile strike on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in the early hours of Thursday (local time), killing at least one person, according to AFP and Reuters.

Kyiv's military authorities confirmed on Telegram that "one fatality has been confirmed" in connection with the Russian attack.

Multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv after air raid sirens sounded, according to witnesses cited by AFP journalists and Reuters.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said fires had broken out at multiple locations across the city.

"Enemy forces are attacking the capital with ballistic missiles, and the threat of further strikes remains," he said, urging residents to stay in shelters.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter, that Russian forces had been preparing a large-scale attack for several days and that a strike was likely Thursday night.

Zelensky also renewed calls to allied nations to supply missiles that Ukraine's air defense systems lack.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Zelensky met US President Donald Trump at the White House, where the two discussed a Patriot missile production license and confirmed US commitments to support Ukraine's air defenses.

Meanwhile, Poland, which shares a border with Ukraine, scrambled fighter jets as a precautionary measure to protect its airspace in response to the Russian strikes, the Polish military said.

The Polish military said on X that "fighter jets and early warning aircraft have begun operations, and ground-based air defense systems and radar reconnaissance systems are on standby."