City proves its edge in climate action, COP33 bid

Yeosu has become the only South Korean city to advance as a global finalist in the 2026 One Planet City Challenge (OPCC), a worldwide urban climate assessment program organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

The selection recognizes Yeosu's sustained carbon neutrality policy, climate crisis response efforts, citizen-led climate action initiatives and its campaign to host the 33rd Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP33). All drew high marks from international evaluators, cementing the city's standing as South Korea's leading climate city.

The WWF OPCC is a global program that comprehensively evaluates local governments on their climate change response policies, greenhouse gas reduction efforts, energy transition, urban planning, civic engagement and sustainability.

This year, more than 380 cities from 51 countries took part. Participants were first screened for national shortlists before an international panel of experts selected the global finalists.

Suwon and Daegu also made the national shortlist, but Yeosu alone advanced to the global finalist stage.

The city has been pursuing carbon neutrality policies that bring together industry and residents, with a goal of achieving a carbon-neutral city by 2050.

Its climate initiatives include greenhouse gas reduction tailored to the region's industrial profile, a shift toward eco-friendly industries, renewable energy expansion and citizen-participation campaigns for carbon neutrality practices.

In April, the city successfully hosted the Third UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Climate Week and International Week for a Green Great Transformation, demonstrating its capacity to hold major international conferences and broadening the foundation for global cooperation on climate action and carbon neutrality.

Building on its selection as a global finalist, Yeosu plans to further strengthen the international standing of its climate policies and use the recognition to bolster its bid to host COP33.