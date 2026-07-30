The government will invest 55 billion won ($37.9 million) over the next six years in ambitious convergence research spanning smart metamaterials, protein bots and other frontier technologies.

The Ministry of Science and ICT announced Thursday that it has selected institutions to carry out 24 new projects under the 2026 round of its program supporting pioneering research into promising future convergence technologies, with work set to begin in earnest.

The program supports convergence research aimed at securing core foundational technologies capable of reshaping future societal paradigms by harnessing synergies across diverse technologies, fields and actors.

The 24 projects were chosen from 65 applications submitted in response to 13 calls for proposals. The ministry identified research themes by analyzing global trends and data — including academic papers, patents and emerging issues — and incorporating 264 field-level technology demand submissions and expert opinions.

Under the program's "challenge" track, 18 projects across 10 fields were selected to pursue research in uncharted areas, with the aim of demonstrating sustainability and scaling up validated research and development. Each project will receive between 400 million won and 800 million won annually for up to six years.

Key research topics include next-generation smart metamaterials that can actively control the properties of radio waves and light by responding autonomously to changes in external conditions — such as temperature, light and pressure — without any power supply. Another project will develop "protein bots," programmable cooperative protein self-assembly materials whose flexible structures can be precisely controlled and reconfigured in response to external stimuli, enabling them to switch functions on demand.

Additional projects will pursue an AI- and digital twin-based autonomous materials design and manufacturing platform to secure foundational technology for highly reliable crystalline optoelectronic materials and solar cells that maintain performance under space radiation, extreme temperatures and vacuum conditions. Researchers will also work on core technology for an ultra-compact, high-efficiency electrocaloric cooling system of around 100 cubic centimeters for on-chip cooling applications.

The program's "promising new technology" track selected six projects across three fields, focusing on convergence research conducted in partnership with industry to create new future industries. Each project will receive between 600 million won and 1.2 billion won annually for up to five years.

Projects under this track include developing a high-degree-of-freedom, high-reliability fiber bundle-based artificial muscle platform — along with an intelligent artificial muscle actuator integrating sensing, computation and actuation — for use in humanoid robot and wearable systems. Another project will pursue a composite-material integrated structural battery that unifies structural and energy storage functions at the material, electrode, electrolyte and cell-structure levels, targeting an energy density of 50 Wh/kg while simultaneously achieving high strength, high stiffness and flame resistance.

Yoon Gyeong-suk, director general for basic and foundational research policy at the Ministry of Science and ICT, said the ministry plans to continue providing multifaceted support to ensure that preemptive investment in promising convergence technology fields leads to tangible outcomes, including securing new foundational technologies and opening new markets.