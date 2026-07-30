Broadcaster and writer Heo Ji-woong, 47, has expressed his longing for singer Shin Hae-chul, who died 12 years ago.

Heo shared a photo of himself with Shin on his Instagram on Thursday, accompanied by a written message.

"Since he left, I've barely talked about him. I turned down every request," Heo wrote. "He isn't just my memory alone. I didn't want to add more words on top of that. Adding more words won't bring him back. Every time someone reaches out, I just think — oh, it's already been another anniversary."

"For some reason, I miss him more than usual today," he wrote, adding that "the small memories are the most persistent." He recalled dozing off together at a disappointing movie in Sangam, a plan to go eat hot pot in Yeonnam-dong, and the time Shin sent him a flower basket.

Heo also wrote: "What were you trying to tell me at the hospital? Why did you call me there and then say nothing? I've always wondered."

He went on to say, "I'm older than you now," adding, "I still can't look at your face straight on. Even this old photo is hard. Why did you do this to me? I miss you."

Shin died on Oct. 27, 2014, at the age of 46. His death was caused by medical negligence during surgery for complications from intestinal stenosis. The surgeon performed a gastroplasty — a procedure to fold and reduce the size of the stomach — without Shin's consent. When Shin complained of pain after the operation, the doctor dismissed it as a normal reaction and took no follow-up measures, leading to his death. The doctor was sentenced to one year in prison on charges including professional negligence resulting in death.