KB Capital's used-car trading platform KB Chachacha analyzed sales data for large-segment used sedans sold on the platform from July last year through June this year, finding that the Hyundai Grandeur recorded the highest sales volume.

Behind the Grandeur, the Genesis G80 ranked second, followed by the Kia K7 in third, the Kia K8 in fourth and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class in fifth.

The top-ranked Hyundai Grandeur is one of South Korea's most recognized near-large sedans, prized for its spacious cabin and comfortable ride. Buyers in their 20s and 30s accounted for 57.6 percent of page views for the model — roughly twice the share seen for other vehicles in the ranking — highlighting strong interest from younger consumers.

The second-ranked Genesis G80 is the flagship luxury sedan of the Genesis brand, known for its premium design and advanced convenience features. Buyers in their 50s and 60s made up 56.6 percent of its page views, the highest age-group share among all ranked models, reflecting particularly strong interest from middle-aged and older consumers.

The third-ranked Kia K7, discontinued in 2021, continues to draw steady demand thanks to its reliable driving performance and reasonable used-car prices. Buyers in their 40s accounted for 20.1 percent of its page views, a comparatively high share against the other ranked vehicles.

The fourth-ranked Kia K8 is a near-large sedan whose hybrid model stands out for its refined design and strong fuel efficiency. Buyers in their 30s and 40s made up 37.6 percent of its page views, a relatively high proportion.

The fifth-ranked Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a flagship luxury sedan offering an exceptional ride and an upscale interior. Buyers in their 40s and 50s accounted for 62 percent of its page views, the highest age-group concentration among the top five.

A KB Capital official said the KB Chachacha platform lets users compare not only large-segment used sedans but a wide range of used vehicles, and handle everything from selling their current car to buying a new one in a single place. "In particular, using the KB Star Pick service on KB Chachacha, which lets you check a vehicle's key information and features in a single line, makes it easier and faster to compare and choose a vehicle," the official said.

Meanwhile, KB Capital posted a net profit for the period of 65.3 billion won ($45 million) in the second quarter of this year, up 19.4 percent from the same period last year but down 10.3 percent from the previous quarter's 72.8 billion won.