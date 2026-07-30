Han Byung-do, acting leader and floor leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, on Thursday sharply criticized the People Power Party over its opposition to a proposed revision to the Criminal Procedure Act that would fully abolish prosecutors' supplementary investigative powers, calling the PPP's claim that "only prosecutors' direct investigative authority can protect the public" a piece of "false propaganda that dresses up prosecutorial power as public safety."

Speaking at a policy coordination meeting at the National Assembly, Han said the People Power Party was "stoking public anxiety by making it seem as though victim protection measures would disappear," and had threatened to deploy a filibuster — an unlimited debate tactic used to obstruct legislation — to block the bill's passage.

He said the proposed revision would abolish prosecutors' direct investigative powers while putting in place "tighter and stronger" mechanisms to check police investigations and protect victims. Han added that the party would "complete the Criminal Procedure Act revision without a hitch so that the Public Prosecution Service and the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency can launch smoothly on Oct. 2."

On the PPP's filibuster threat, Han said the party was "holding hostage even the livelihood bills that have already cleared standing committees and the Legislation and Judiciary Committee and are awaiting a full plenary vote, waging irresponsible political warfare." He called on the People Power Party to "stop blocking a working National Assembly and prosecution reform."