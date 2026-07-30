Redevelopment and reconstruction projects are directly tied to residents' property rights, and the process of carrying them out must be transparent enough for everyone to accept.

Seodaemun-gu, led by District Mayor Park Un-gi, is launching a new oversight system to objectively assess its redevelopment and reconstruction projects alongside private-sector experts — an acknowledgment that internal administrative judgment alone has its limits.

The district held a commissioning ceremony for the Seodaemun-gu Redevelopment Project Operations Review Task Force at the district mayor's office on Wednesday, formally launching the public-private joint task force under the direct authority of the district mayor.

Unlike conventional bodies staffed primarily by civil servants, the task force brings together external specialists in redevelopment, accounting, taxation and law alongside district officials.

Over the next month, the task force will examine all redevelopment and reconstruction projects currently under way in Seodaemun-gu, reviewing the transparency of project procedures, the appropriateness of accounting practices and outstanding legal issues. Where improvements are needed, it plans to develop specific reform measures.

The district said the review is not intended to delay or halt projects, but to build a redevelopment management system that residents can trust more fully.

The district aims to move away from unilateral administrative decision-making toward an open verification system involving private experts, raising objectivity and professional rigor — and ensuring that projects with no problems proceed more stably and swiftly.

Since the launch of the ninth elected-term administration, Seodaemun-gu has consistently emphasized the principle of actively supporting projects that residents want while advancing all projects through transparent procedures and objective verification.

The district said the task force represents a first step toward establishing a standing operational standard — one that applies the same criteria across all redevelopment projects involving residents' property rights, rather than targeting any specific project or period.

Based on the results of this review, the district also plans to develop system improvements and administrative support measures for future redevelopment project management.

"Hundreds of billions of won in project costs and residents' precious property rights are at stake in these projects, so every single one must undergo objective verification without exception," District Mayor Park Un-gi said. "Rather than reaching conclusions in advance, we will conduct transparent reviews together with private experts in accounting, law and redevelopment, and push forward projects that pass muster even more swiftly." He added: "Resident trust in redevelopment begins with transparency, and the administration must not be an entity that imposes direction, but a facilitator that sets fair standards so residents can pursue their projects with confidence."