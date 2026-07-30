Dong-A Otsuka announced Thursday that it participated as a sponsor of the 13th Jeju Governor's Cup International Invitation Wheelchair Basketball Tournament and the 16th SBS Golf-Kim Eye Hospital Cup International Blind Golf Tournament.

The wheelchair basketball tournament ran from July 17 to 20, while the blind golf tournament was held Wednesday, both organized to promote para-sports and foster social inclusion. Dong-A Otsuka supplied its Pocari Sweat ion beverage to athletes at both events.

"Para-sports are a stage that demonstrates the value of sweat, challenge and perseverance," said Lee Jin-suk, executive vice president of Dong-A Otsuka. "We will continue our support so that everyone can grow together and connect through sports."

Meanwhile, Dong-A Otsuka operates "Parangdalbeot," a guide runner training project for the visually impaired and the first of its kind among domestic companies. The company also sponsors other para-sports competitions, including the National Archery Tournament for the Disabled and a T-ball tournament for athletes with developmental disabilities.