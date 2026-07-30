The Busan city government and the Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency are joining forces with local game companies to break into new markets in Serbia and Thailand. The agency announced Thursday that it is accepting applications through Aug. 5 for its "2026 Global New Market Entry Business Support" program, aimed at expanding overseas sales channels for Busan-based game firms.

The initiative is part of a regional content development support project backed by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Korea Creative Content Agency, the Busan city government and the Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency. It is designed to help Busan game companies find overseas opportunities through on-site market research and business consultations in Serbia and Thailand.

The Serbia delegation in particular will build on last year's results by broadening the scope of local partnerships. Last year, Busan city and the agency visited Serbia with 10 Busan game and IT companies, conducting 41 one-on-one business consultations and signing 13 MOUs.

This year, the program will run in conjunction with the Serbian game industry association and international game industry events, with the aim of turning those earlier achievements into new partner relationships and follow-on business opportunities.

The Korea-Serbia market delegation will run in Belgrade from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3. Participating companies will visit local game firms and related organizations, and take part in a game showcase and business consultations tied to DevGAMM×FTW! Belgrade 2026, exploring potential entry into Eastern European and Balkan markets.

The Korea-Thailand market delegation will operate in Bangkok from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1. Participants will research the local game market and retail environment, and hold business consultations and networking sessions with publishers, investors and platform companies at the Gamescom Asia×Thailand Game Show B2B event.

Busan city and the agency plan to use Serbia as a gateway to Eastern European and Balkan markets and Thailand as a strategic base for expanding into Southeast Asia. Eligibility is limited to game content production companies headquartered in Busan, with around five companies to be selected per country.

Lee Jae-deok, acting head of the Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency, said the agency would "support Busan game companies in showcasing their outstanding content in overseas markets and securing tangible business opportunities."