The Gangwon Province branch of the Korea Mine Rehabilitation and Mineral Resources Corp. has donated Tantan Pay, a local currency, to support meal programs for children from low-income households in Taebaek.

According to Taebaek city officials Thursday, the donation in Tantan Pay aims to promote healthy eating among children in low-income families while stimulating local spending, offering additional support to small business owners in the former mining region.

"We decided to make this donation hoping it would be even a small help in ensuring children from low-income households in the area have access to healthy meals," branch director Kim Seong-su said. "We hope that providing support through Tantan Pay will also benefit local small business owners and serve as an opportunity for the community to grow together."

The Gangwon Province branch has carried out various corporate social responsibility activities and sponsorships since 2021 to revitalize the economy in former mining areas and give back to the community.

The donated Tantan Pay will be distributed to low-income households in need of children's meal support through administrative welfare centers in eight neighborhoods across the city.