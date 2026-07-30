Samlip announced Thursday that it won four Winner awards in the Brand & Communication Design category at the Red Dot Design Award 2026.

The Red Dot Design Award, organized by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Germany, ranks among the world's three most prestigious design competitions alongside the iF Design Award and IDEA. It is presented annually based on evaluations of innovation, aesthetics and brand communication.

The four winning projects were CityDeli, JAMMY'S, Golden Moments and a gift card.

CityDeli, a home deli brand, built its brand identity around 24-degree diagonal lines and fluorescent green, creating a cohesive customer experience across packaging and physical spaces. Samlip said it plans to expand the product lineup and strengthen business competitiveness in line with the renewed brand system.

JAMMY'S, a premium jam brand, unified the Dubai Chewy Cookie and JAMMY'S Jam lines under a single integrated brand. The judges recognized the application of the "mm" motif — a core logo element evoking the sound of savoring food — across packaging and offline spaces.

Golden Moments, a bakery brand, translated the moment of encountering a dessert into its brand identity. Its design drew praise for combining three-dimensional patterns and logotype with gold-foil textures and a varied color palette.

"Having four projects recognized simultaneously at one of the world's most authoritative design awards affirms Samlip's global competitiveness," a company official said. "We will continue to drive design innovation grounded in storytelling that resonates with consumers and a consistent brand experience."