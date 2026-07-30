Competition in South Korea's chicken burger market is intensifying. MomsTouch and KFC hold firm at the top, but Umburger & Wings — backed by fried chicken chain Puradak — is closing in fast, with a strategy to open more than 100 stores this year and narrow the gap with KFC.

Umburger & Wings, a chicken burger specialist brand, recently surpassed 70 locations, according to industry sources Thursday — roughly two years after it launched its franchise business in September 2024. Given the pace of franchise signings, the brand is expected to break through the 100-store mark before the end of the year.

Umburger & Wings was launched in July 2023 by Idus F&B, the operator of Puradak Chicken. Its flagship product is a chicken burger that draws on Puradak's expertise in fried chicken — a brioche bun wrapped around a 180-gram whole-thigh chicken patty that is 1.5 times larger than those used by rival brands. The menu is rounded out by "Mega Wing," a whole domestic chicken wing that can be ordered alongside the burger.

The brand is accelerating its store rollout, opening locations in major commercial districts including Gwanghwamun, Mapo-gu and Yeongdeungpo. It also plans to expand into major regional cities to pursue nationwide growth. "This year marks the beginning of our full-scale push to establish a stronger foothold in the burger market," said Seo Gi-won, deputy CEO of Idus F&B.

The broader burger market is fiercely competitive. By in-store payment volume, the domestic burger industry is dominated by five players: McDonald's, MomsTouch, Lotteria, Burger King and KFC. In the chicken burger segment specifically, MomsTouch and KFC hold a clear two-way lead. Burger King has now entered the fray as well, having launched its chicken platform "Crispo" last year before re-releasing its "Long Chicken Burger" last month.

Umburger & Wings aims to reshape that landscape into a four-way race in the chicken burger segment. MomsTouch commands roughly 1,400 stores and Burger King around 500, but KFC's approximately 200 locations are seen as a more attainable target. Popeyes, which has re-entered the South Korean market, currently operates just 26 stores.

Underpinning that ambition is the burger market's growth trajectory. Even as a broader dining-out slump weighs on the restaurant industry amid weak consumer sentiment, the burger segment stands out for its relatively bright outlook. According to market research firm Euromonitor, South Korea's hamburger market grew from 2.1 trillion won ($1.45 billion) in 2014 to 4.49 trillion won in 2024. Last year, it is estimated to have expanded further to around 5 trillion won.

Beef patties have long been the backbone of the market, but as the overall pie grows and consumer tastes diversify, the chicken burger segment is drawing increasing attention. Industry observers say there is ample potential for new players to enter and grow.

Still, some in the industry caution that it is too early to judge Umburger & Wings' prospects, given the entrenched strength of established brands and the newcomer's early-stage status. "They are using actor Song Kang as a brand ambassador to build consumer awareness, but their market share is still negligible," one industry insider said, "and with established players like Burger King also moving into the chicken burger space in search of new revenue, it's a situation worth watching."