Gangjin-gun in South Jeolla Province is expanding its "My Own Money, My Own Purchase" SNS review event in conjunction with the fourth Gangjin Hammaek Festival, set to open Aug. 27, to boost sales for local small businesses and revitalize neighborhood commercial districts, the county announced Thursday.

Planned as part of a shared-growth policy linking the festival to the local economy, the event will run throughout August, around the time of the Hammaek Festival.

The county is raising the number of eligible participations from two per month to a maximum of four, giving consumers more opportunities to earn rewards.

To participate, residents must photograph themselves at a local small business alongside Hammaek Festival promotional materials — such as posters, banners or signage at the festival grounds — keep a receipt showing a purchase of at least 10,000 won ($7), and post a review of 50 characters or more on their personal SNS account with the required hashtags.

Participants who spend 10,000 won or more will receive a mobile Gangjin Love gift voucher worth 5,000 won.

With up to four participations allowed during August, shoppers can earn up to 20,000 won in vouchers. Those whose reviews are selected as the best will receive an additional 10,000 won voucher, bringing the maximum benefit to 30,000 won.

"We will do our utmost to drive sales growth for small business owners and revitalize neighborhood commercial districts through a range of consumer-incentive policies, and to make Gangjin a tourism city that visitors want to return to," a county official said.