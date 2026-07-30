Anyang City is gathering residents' input directly as it moves forward with plans to redevelop the Pyeongchon new town.

The city announced Thursday that it is conducting an online survey through Aug. 7 to collect baseline data for two ongoing studies: one on establishing a parks, green space and pedestrian network guideline for Pyeongchon, and another reviewing the development and use of lifestyle social infrastructure in the area.

The survey follows the two studies, which were formally launched at a kickoff briefing in May, and aims to identify the facilities and resident needs to be reflected in the actual redevelopment plan.

The city plans to link the two studies to create a walkable green living zone accessible to all residents on foot and to build a Pyeongchon-style "Aging in Place" model that allows residents to spend a healthy retirement in their own communities.

Residents can take part in the survey by scanning a QR code with their smartphone, and a paper-based survey will be conducted in parallel.

"Ultimately, it is the residents who will live there who shape Pyeongchon's future," Anyang Mayor Choi Dae-ho said. "Each resident's participation is the surest foundation for completing a century-long master plan, and I ask for your attention and involvement in the survey."