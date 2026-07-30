HK inno.N's flagship gastroesophageal reflux disease drug 'K-CAB (generic name: tegoprazan)' is reshaping the company's earnings profile into a high-margin structure, driven by its commanding grip on the domestic outpatient prescription market and an accelerating push into overseas markets.

According to HK inno.N's preliminary second-quarter earnings, consolidated sales rose 1.6 percent year-on-year to 267.2 billion won ($182 million), while operating profit surged 53.6 percent to 30 billion won. The operating margin climbed to 11.2 percent, up 3.8 percentage points from 7.4 percent a year earlier.

K-CAB was by far the main driver of the earnings beat. The drug's domestic outpatient prescription sales in the second quarter — based on UBIST data — rose 15.4 percent year-on-year to 61.5 billion won, bringing the first-half cumulative total to 120 billion won and cementing its position as the top-selling gastrointestinal drug in Korea.

Of K-CAB's total second-quarter sales of 49.3 billion won, overseas finished-product exports came to 4.5 billion won — a 337.3 percent surge year-on-year. Adding to the momentum, China has granted national health insurance reimbursement for all three of K-CAB's approved indications there — erosive esophagitis, duodenal ulcer and Helicobacter pylori eradication — under the brand name Taixinzan, lifting prescription volumes and channeling high-margin global royalty income into the company's results.

K-CAB's sustained growth stems in large part from a steady expansion of its approved indications. HK inno.N recently received approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety for a sixth indication: prevention of peptic ulcers associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) use. K-CAB now holds six indications in total — covering treatment of erosive and non-erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease, gastric ulcer treatment, combination antibiotic therapy for H. pylori eradication, maintenance therapy after erosive esophagitis treatment, and the newly added NSAID-related ulcer prevention — the most of any potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) drug in Korea.

With aging driving a rise in chronic pain patients and, in turn, higher NSAID prescriptions, K-CAB 25 mg demonstrated in a Phase 3 trial non-inferiority to the established proton pump inhibitor (PPI) lansoprazole 15 mg in preventing gastric and duodenal ulcers, as well as statistically significant superiority in early heartburn relief. Safety was also confirmed when co-prescribed with 11 major NSAID products, including pelubiprofen and celecoxib, broadening the prescribing options available to clinicians. The sixth-indication approval is expected to accelerate prescription growth and sales of the lower-dose K-CAB 25 mg formulation.

Since its launch in March 2019, K-CAB has built its market position on food-independent dosing, rapid onset of action and potent nighttime acid suppression. In April, it became the first single-agent domestically developed new drug to surpass 1 trillion won in cumulative outpatient prescription sales.

K-CAB's ambitions now extend to the United States, the world's largest pharmaceutical market. The drug is currently available in 20 countries, including Korea, China, the Philippines, Mexico and Russia, while four more — Ecuador, Paraguay, Uzbekistan and Belarus — have completed regulatory approval and are preparing for launch.

Having signed technology and finished-product export agreements with 55 countries, HK inno.N filed a new drug application (NDA) with the US Food and Drug Administration in January through its US partner Sebela Pharmaceuticals, seeking approval for three indications: treatment of non-erosive reflux disease, treatment of erosive esophagitis, and maintenance therapy following erosive esophagitis treatment. FDA approvals for Korean-developed drugs have been rare since Yuhan's anticancer drug Lazertinib cleared the agency, and the industry is watching closely to see whether K-CAB can follow suit. A successful US approval would mark a landmark milestone for a domestically developed synthetic new drug breaking into the world's largest market.

Particularly notable was data from the large-scale US Phase 3 trial TRIUMpH, presented at Digestive Disease Week 2026 in May. In an initial treatment study of erosive esophagitis involving 1,250 patients, tegoprazan demonstrated superiority over lansoprazole in complete healing rates at both two and eight weeks.

In a separate maintenance Phase 3 trial — in which patients who achieved complete healing after eight weeks of treatment were reassigned and followed for 24 weeks — K-CAB also delivered strong results. Tegoprazan demonstrated superiority in the 24-week long-term healing maintenance rate across the overall patient population, and the 100 mg dose group showed statistically significant superiority over lansoprazole specifically in severe patients (LA grade C/D), a particularly challenging treatment segment.

Analysts say the P-CAB class's demonstration of objective superiority over the PPI standard of care in a large-scale US clinical trial could prove a pivotal turning point that reshapes global treatment guidelines for gastroesophageal reflux disease.

"K-CAB has accumulated seven years of real-world clinical data since its domestic launch, and has now added clinical data from Western patients as well," an HK inno.N official said. "We will further solidify its standing as the leading P-CAB product globally."