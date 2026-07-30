Tire checks, interactive programs on offer Event reflects Chairman Cho's brand philosophy

Hankook Tire & Technology announced Thursday that it is operating its "Tire Boy" tire safety campaign and an experiential pop-up store called the "Hankook Tire Tube Shop" at Mangsang Beach in Donghae, Gangwon Province.

The event runs for six days total — Friday through Sunday and again from Aug. 7 to 9. It was designed to help vacationers appreciate the importance of tire safety during the peak summer travel season, when vehicle use surges.

The Tire Boy service will operate at the Mangsang Beach public parking lot, Mangsang Auto Camping Resort and Mangsang Second Auto Camping Site, offering free tire pressure checks, while the Hankook Tire Tube Shop at the center of Mangsang Beach will host a range of customer participation programs.

Tire Boy is Hankook Tire's flagship safety campaign, offering free checks of tire pressure and tread wear and providing inflation services as needed to raise awareness of proper tire maintenance. The campaign has run at major professional baseball stadiums across the country — including in Changwon, Busan and Daegu — this year as well as last year.

Customers who take part in the Tire Boy service will receive tire purchase discount coupons redeemable at Hankook Tire's T-Station auto service stores in Gangwon Province and on the T-Station online tire shopping platform.

The Hankook Tire Tube Shop goes beyond a simple tube rental space, presenting itself as a customer engagement venue that combines safe driving messaging with brand experience. The event was conceived to reflect the brand philosophy of Chairman Cho Hyun-bum, who believes customers must be immersed in a brand's identity through hands-on interaction and communication. Visitors can take part in a range of tire-themed activities, including a "tire pressure time attack" challenge in which participants guess the correct air pressure.

Hankook Tire will award tire replacement vouchers based on event results and hand out safety kits containing items such as swimming tubes and tire tread-check keyrings. The company also plans to give away tubes to customers who follow its official Instagram account and post a verified participation photo with a designated hashtag.

Meanwhile, Hankook Tire is expanding its global customer touchpoints through a range of marketing activities, including an advertising campaign running at CGV cinemas across seven cities in Vietnam from Friday through Aug. 30.