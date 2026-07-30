Yangcheon-gu is recruiting new service providers to join its Care SOS project, aimed at delivering stable care services to residents in need across the district, the district office said Thursday.

The Care SOS project rapidly connects residents whose daily lives have been disrupted by sudden accidents, illness or gaps in care with tailored services ranging from household assistance and hospital accompaniment to meal support.

Through this recruitment drive, the district plans to identify additional long-term care facilities, social welfare organizations and other qualified local institutions, expanding the service delivery base across each care category.

Applications are open from Thursday through Aug. 14. The district is seeking a total of seven new providers across five service categories: temporary home care, short-term residential care, accompaniment support, residential convenience assistance and meal delivery.

Interested organizations may apply by visiting the Integrated Care Division at Yangcheon District Office (8th floor, Haenuri Town) or by submitting documents via email. Full details on eligibility requirements and required documents are available on the district office's official website under public notices.

Applicants will be evaluated on their ability to carry out the project, safety management systems and service management plans, among other criteria. Final selections will be communicated in writing to each organization on Aug. 25.

Selected providers will sign an MOU with Yangcheon-gu on Saturday, Aug. 31, and begin operating as Care SOS providers from Sept. 1 for one year. They will connect and deliver a range of services to elderly residents, people with disabilities and households in care blind spots requiring urgent support, further strengthening the district's care safety net.

Once recruitment is complete, the total number of Care SOS providers in Yangcheon-gu will expand to 34, including 27 organizations renewing their agreements — three more than last year. The increase reflects care demand relative to the number of providers, with one additional provider added each in the short-term residential care, residential convenience assistance and meal delivery categories.

Through the second quarter of this year, the district delivered a total of 2,158 Care SOS services. Temporary home care (799 cases) and meal delivery (743 cases) accounted for the largest share. The district continuously analyzes quarterly service usage and local care demand to manage providers and ensure timely service connections.

"We look forward to the active interest and participation of capable organizations that will serve as reliable partners in local care," district mayor Lee Gi-jae said. "We will continue to expand a tight-knit care safety net so that every resident can feel the warmth of care in their daily lives."