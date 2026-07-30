Daewoong Pharma's botulinum toxin product Nabota has secured entry into Kuwait, giving the company exports to seven Middle East countries — the most of any Korean toxin maker.

Daewoong Pharma said Thursday it began supplying the first shipment of Nabota to Kuwait in July. The move adds Kuwait to a roster that already includes Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkey, Qatar, Egypt and Bahrain, extending the global reach of K-toxin across seven key Middle East markets.

The milestone is particularly significant because it establishes a foothold in the high-end aesthetics segment of Gulf Cooperation Council oil-producing nations. Kuwait's botulinum toxin market is valued at about 24 billion won ($16.4 million), and high per-capita income makes it a standout high-value market with a clear preference for premium products.

Working closely with a local partner, Daewoong Pharma plans to officially launch Nabota in Kuwait in October with a large-scale symposium expected to draw about 200 local medical professionals. The company also plans to broaden its reach among local key opinion leaders through academic marketing activities — including clinical-data sessions led by invited Korean dermatologists, participation in major medical conferences and cadaver courses.

The global expansion of a toxin developed entirely with proprietary technology is seen as a model business strategy: rather than resting on success in North America and Europe, the company is diversifying its portfolio into high-purchasing-power emerging markets in the Middle East to maximize profitability.

"Nabota, which has surpassed 1 trillion won in cumulative sales, has reached a critical turning point in its GCC push with this entry into Kuwait," said Yoon Jun-su, head of Daewoong Pharma's Nabota business division. "We will combine differentiated product quality with locally tailored strategies to establish Nabota as the leading premium brand in the Kuwait market."