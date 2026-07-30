Jeong Sik Poom announced Thursday that its "Ganjdan Yori Chef" soy milk series has surpassed 2.5 million units in cumulative sales this year.

The series consists of three products: a premium-grade domestic soybean soy milk, a rich soy milk and a rich black soybean soy milk. All three can be used without any additional cooking steps in dishes such as kongguksu (cold soy milk noodles), doenjang-based sauces and tarak-juk (milk porridge). In line with the "modisumer" (Modify+Consumer) trend, the products have also found their way into dessert recipes including soy milk bark, hotteok pancakes and churros.

The "Ganjdan Yori Chef Premium Domestic Soybean Soy Milk," launched in April, uses only 100 percent premium-grade domestic soybeans with a damage rate of 5 percent or less. The beans undergo a precise sorting process to minimize impurities, and an additional pressurization step after grinding gives the soy milk a smooth texture.

Also popular are the "Ganjdan Yori Chef Rich Soy Milk," made by grinding whole soybeans in a traditional method, and the "Ganjdan Yori Chef Rich Black Soybean Soy Milk," which features domestic black soybeans and black sesame.

"We will continue to engage with consumers by introducing products that reflect diverse lifestyles and tastes," a company official said.